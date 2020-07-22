COVID-19: India’s Tally at 11,92,915; Death Toll Rises to 28,732
With a spike of 37,724 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Wednesday, 22 July rose to 11,92,915 including 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths.
Meanwhile, total number of samples tested up to 21 July is 1,47,24, 546 including 3,43,243 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
- Maharashtra reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 3,27,031 and the death toll to 12,276.
- Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,349 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,25,096 and the death toll to 3,690
- Tamil Nadu reported 4,965 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths, taking the tally to 1,80,643 and the death toll to 2,626.
- The COVID-19 case fatality rate in India has dropped to 2.43 percent, with effective clinical management leading to a decrease in the rate, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday
Mexico's Death Toll Crosses 40,000
Coronavirus death toll in Mexico passed 40,000, news agency AFP reported.
