COVID-19: India’s Tally at 11,92,915; Death Toll Rises to 28,732

Catch all live updates about COVID-19 here.

22 Jul 2020
With a spike of 37,724 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Wednesday, 22 July rose to 11,92,915 including 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths.

Meanwhile, total number of samples tested up to 21 July is 1,47,24, 546 including 3,43,243 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

COVID-19: India’s Tally at 11,92,915; Death Toll Rises to 28,732
(Graphic: The Quint)
  • Maharashtra reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 3,27,031 and the death toll to 12,276.
  • Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,349 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,25,096 and the death toll to 3,690
  • Tamil Nadu reported 4,965 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths, taking the tally to 1,80,643 and the death toll to 2,626.
  • The COVID-19 case fatality rate in India has dropped to 2.43 percent, with effective clinical management leading to a decrease in the rate, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday
4:14 AM, 22 Jul

1,47,24, 546 Samples Tested Till Date: ICMR

4:06 AM, 22 Jul

India’s Tally at 11,92,915; Death Toll Rises to 28,732

2:20 AM, 22 Jul

Mexico's Death Toll Crosses 40,000

Coronavirus death toll in Mexico passed 40,000, news agency AFP reported.

Published: 22 Jul 2020

