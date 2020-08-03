Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine: Serum Institute Gets Nod for Human Trials
The Serum Institute has been chosen by Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it is ready.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has given approval to the Serum Institute of India, Pune, to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Health Ministry said on Monday, 3 August.
The SII received approval by India's top drug regulator on Sunday, after an evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19, reported IANS.
The institute had submitted an application seeking permission for conducting the trials in the last week of July, the report added.
On 27 July, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) Renu Swarup said that five sites across the country had been identified for the third and final phase of human trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine-maker in the world, has been chosen by Oxford and its partner Astrazeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it is ready.
On 20 July, scientists announced that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University has shown good immune response and may be safe for human use.
