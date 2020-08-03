Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine: Serum Institute Gets Nod for Human Trials

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has given approval to the Serum Institute of India, Pune, to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Health Ministry said on Monday, 3 August.

The SII received approval by India's top drug regulator on Sunday, after an evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19, reported IANS.

The institute had submitted an application seeking permission for conducting the trials in the last week of July, the report added.