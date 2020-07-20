Oxford Vaccine Triggers Immune Response, ‘Safe’ in Early Trials

Called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, this vaccine is made from a genetically engineered virus which is then injected into humans. The virus imitates coronavirus – this was achieved when the scientists transferred the genetic instructions for the coronavirus' spike protein.

This means the vaccine resembles the coronavirus and the immune system can learn how to attack it.

According to the study, levels of T cells peaked 14 days after vaccination and antibody levels peaked after 28 days. The study released on The Lancet says it is not known yet how long would the antibodies last.