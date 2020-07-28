5 India Sites Ready for Final Phase of Oxford COVID Vaccine Trials

Five sites across the country have been identified for the third and final phase of human trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Renu Swarup, Secretary of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said on Monday, 27 July.

The Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine-maker in the world, has been chosen by Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it is ready.



Swarup told PTI that it is important to have adequate data before the vaccine is administered to Indians.



Trial results for the first two phases were published earlier this month. In the third phase, the vaccine will be administered to thousands of people, said the media report.