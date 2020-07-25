MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests Positive For COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a series of Tweets, Chouhan announced that he was experiencing Dsymptoms of COVID after which he got tested and his results came out positive.
“I am following all COVID the guidelines. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites Corona. I made every effort to avoid Corona but people used to meet on many subjects,” he tweeted.
The minister has requested those who came in contact with him to get tested and quarantine themselves.
