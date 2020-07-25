MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a series of Tweets, Chouhan announced that he was experiencing Dsymptoms of COVID after which he got tested and his results came out positive.

“I am following all COVID the guidelines. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites Corona. I made every effort to avoid Corona but people used to meet on many subjects,” he tweeted.