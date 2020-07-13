MP Ministers Get Portfolios 10 Days After Cabinet Expansion
The Madhya Pradesh government has functioned with just five ministers since mid-April.
A whole ten days after they joined the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, 28 ministers were allocated government portfolios on Monday, 13 July.
The Shivraj cabinet has 33 ministers. Chief Minister Chouhan has kept the General Administration, Public Relations, Narmada Valley, Aviation Department with himself.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Narottam Mishra has been given the charge of the Home Ministry as well as the Parliamentary Affairs, and Law and Justice.
Departments were distributed among the ministers late on Sunday night.
Gopal Bhargava has been given the Public Works and Cottage Ministry; Tulsi Ram Silavat will be the new Water Resources Minister; Kamal Patel Agriculture Ministry, Govind Singh Rajput Revenue and Transport and Meena Singh Adimajati got the Welfare Department.
Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been appointed as Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, she has also been assigned the Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment ministries.
