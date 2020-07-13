MP Ministers Get Portfolios 10 Days After Cabinet Expansion

A whole ten days after they joined the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, 28 ministers were allocated government portfolios on Monday, 13 July.

The Shivraj cabinet has 33 ministers. Chief Minister Chouhan has kept the General Administration, Public Relations, Narmada Valley, Aviation Department with himself.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Narottam Mishra has been given the charge of the Home Ministry as well as the Parliamentary Affairs, and Law and Justice.