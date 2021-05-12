Lack of ‘Positivity’ or Did PM Fail to Read India’s Mann Ki Baat?

“Friend of mine is running around to facilitate the cremation of their grandmother after saying goodbye to a parent last week. They are also COVID positive. Positive story, no?” wrote a Twitter user in response to a seemingly insensitive tweet by the official ‘Mann Ki Baat’ handle.

At a time when Indian citizens are battling a horrific second wave of COVID-19 – that has crippled the healthcare infrastructure of the country, and resulted in a paucity of life-saving resources – the tweet invited people to share ‘inspiring’ stories for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share in the next episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on 30 May.

Not only that, the tweet also urged people to “celebrate the power of positivity.”