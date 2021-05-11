Ministers Share BJP Leader’s Oped to Claim PM is ‘Working Hard’

The Daily Guardian carrying Verma's piece on the Oped page in itself is not problematic. What's strange is the manner in which several BJP leaders, including ministers, shared the piece on Twitter in what clearly looked like a concerted social media campaign. The ministers who shared the article include Anurag Thakur, Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju and G Kishan Reddy to name a few.

It appears that this was the government's attempt to counter the criticism it is facing in international and domestic media over its handling of the COVID-19 second wave, especially the shortage of oxygen and the increase in number of deaths.

While this may have excited BJP supporters, overall the move seemed to have been counterproductive. If the PM is indeed "working hard", surely there should have been more credible proof of it than an article written by a member of his own party.

Even a news feature from pro-government news channels may have had more credibility than a BJP media team member's opinion piece.