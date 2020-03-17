Is a Coronavirus Vaccine Around the Corner? How Long Must We Wait?

Reports of an Israeli research institute developing a vaccine against the coronavirus (CoVID-19) have recently emerged. As per the report, the Israeli Prime Minister, under whose direction this laboratory works, instructed the institute to begin work on the vaccine on 1 February, and viral samples from Italy, Japan and other countries were sent to Israel, to finalise the design for the vaccine.

While this news sounds great, the reality of the matter is that the vaccine development is a long process, and it will be many months or maybe even an year or two before the vaccine can be made available to people, that is, if it passes multiple tests of being effective.