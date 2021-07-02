EU's Vaccine 'Green Pass': Why is India Losing its Sleep Over It?

No, that’s not how this works. European Union says member-states are free to include other vaccines in their individual lists. After the noise in the media, German ambassador to India put out a tweet saying Germany accepts Covishield. Several other countries have come forward to say the same.

In fact, several European countries use other vaccines not on the list including China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac and Russia’s Sputnik vaccine.

So if you are planning to visit an EU country, you can apply for a green passport from that country. And if that member-state accepts the vaccine you’ve received, you can be issued the green certificate.

Even if you haven’t received the vaccine, or your vaccine is not accepted in EU, you can still travel, but you will face COVID-linked restrictions. In fact if you are from a country that is seeing a surge of cases due to new variants, you will still face restrictions despite your vaccination status.

Something that the German Ambassador to India also specified in his tweet: