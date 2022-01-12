Delhi Health Min Says COVID Cases Plateauing & Hospitalisation Rates Stable

Satyendar Jain, the health minister of Delhi said on Wednesday, 12 January, that COVID cases in the national capital have stabilised and that the number of daily infections would decline soon.

He added that the positivity rate, which at the moment is around 24-25 percent, is not a determinant of whether the peak has been reached or not, and referred instead to hospitalisation rates.

"Hospitalisation rate has stabilised and cases have plateaued. There are still several beds vacant," he was quoted as saying.

After admitting that the city would likely see around 25,000 cases on 12 January, he also provided an assurance that should cases come down in the next two or three days, then COVID-related restrictions in the city shall also be lifted.