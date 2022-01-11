Delhi Reports Over 20K COVID Cases in a Day; No Lockdown To Be Imposed: Kejriwal

Delhi reported 21,259 new cases and 23 deaths on Tuesday, 11 January, raising the positivity rate to 25.65%. The active cases in the capital currently stand at 74,881.

Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will not impose a lockdown in the capital city in spite of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Kejriwal had said that Delhi is expecting about 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and added that most of the patients are witnessing mild symptoms as compared to those infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The chief minister had also visited top hospitals in the city to assess COVID-19 facilities.