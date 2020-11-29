Delhi Can Be Vaccinated Within 3-4 Weeks, Says Health Minster

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said on Saturday, 28 November, that the entire population of Delhi can be vaccinated within three or four weeks with the help of health facilities such as “polyclinics, mohalla clinics, dispensaries, hospitals, etc.”, reported news agency, ANI.

The Health Minister said earlier on Friday to PTI that, “Once a vaccine is available, we can vaccinate the entire population of Delhi in a few weeks.”

He insisted that the state has sufficient infrastructure and equipment to vaccinate its entire population and there was no need to worry about the storage of vaccines. The national capital must be given priority in the distribution of the vaccine, according to Jain.