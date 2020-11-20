Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Priced at Rs 500-600: SII CEO

As the coronavirus cases in India are likely to hit the 90-lakh mark in coming days, the Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday, 19 November, announced that the country could receive the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for the frontline healthcare workers by the year 2020 or early next year.

It is likely to be priced at a maximum of Rs 500-600, he said.

Serum Institute of India is planning to produce 100 million dosages of vaccines by February 2021.