India’s COVID Tally Rises to 93.92 Lakh, Death Toll at 1.36 Lakh

India has the second highest number of cases in the world. 

The Quint
Updated
COVID-19
1 min read
COVID-19 vaccine. Representational photo.
i

With 41,810 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases on Sunday, 29 November, rose to 93,92,919. While the active cases stand at 4,53,956 and the number of discharged/recovered cases are at 88,02,267, the death toll in the country now stands at 1,36,696.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 62 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.45 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

India’s COVID Tally Rises to 93.92 Lakh, Death Toll at 1.36 Lakh
(Source: The Quint)
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!