1 Crore Indians Lost Their Jobs Due to Second Wave of COVID: CMIE

According to an estimate by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), over 1 crore Indians have lost their jobs due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unemployment rate had risen to 12 percent in the last week of May as opposed to 8 percent recorded in April, CMIE Director Mahesh Vyas told PTI, adding that the second surge of the viral infection was primarily responsible for the same.

“The labour force shrank by 1.1 million in April 2021 to 424.6 million compared to 425.8 million in March,” Vyas stated.