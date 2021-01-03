Covaxin Approved as Backup in Case of Virus Surge: AIIMS Director

Dr Guleria, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin approval appears to be based on initial animal trial data, interim analysis of phase 1 and 2 trials. This data cannot possibly indicate safety and efficacy which requires phase 3 data. I wanted to understand from you on what basis did the SEC recommend the vaccine?

If one reads what’s been shared, the vaccine has been approved for ‘emergency situation out of abundance of precaution.’ I think because of what is happening in the US, UK and Europe, if India has a surge in cases, and an emergency situation arises, we will need more doses and there is no drug available, then this vaccine may be made available. Otherwise it will be Covishield that will be used.

Whatever data that was shared was reassuring as far as safety was concerned. The safety data was robust, efficacy data is still needed to be proven, but the committee felt that in case an ‘emergency situation’ arises, an alternative to Covishield can be made available in clinical trial mode.

The idea seems to be to give them a green signal to start stockpiling the vaccine. Hopefully in next 4-6 weeks more data will come in that will prove efficacy as well.

I see this as a back up rather than a front-end vaccine. I don’t think they’ll start using it till more data is available.