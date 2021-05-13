Message From RSS’ Positivity Push – Relax, Meditate & Reincarnate

Social worker Nivedita Bhide used the platform to talk about “not fearing death” and citing studies on the concept of reincarnation. She further claimed that reciting “Om” helps gain strength to tackle COVID-19. There’s no scientific backing to this claim.

“I don’t know how much research has been done on this but there’s definitely alternate research that I know of. It says that if we recite Om for 5-10 minutes every morning and evening, it boosts one’s capacity to fight COVID,” she claimed.

While she didn’t clarify if she was suggesting this necessarily for people who have tested positive, Bhide added that reciting Om “induces positivity,” but the benefits of it have only been proved for “other researches and not necessarily for COVID-19.”