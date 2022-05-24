First Case of BA.5 Omicron Variant Reported in Gujarat in NRI From South Africa

First case of the BA.5 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Gujarat after a 29-year-old NRI (Non-Resident Indian) who had visited the state from South Africa in the first week of May, tested positive for the variant, Vadodara Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday, 24 May.

A resident of South Africa, he had tested positive for COVID-19 after he arrived to Gujarat on 1 May to meet his parents, reported The Indian Express.

Subsequently, he tested negative for the virus and left for New Zealand on 10 May. His samples were sent to a laboratory in Gandhinagar for genome sequencing. Its results were obtained on Tuesday, which confirmed the presence of the variant in the man, Dr Devesh Patel, Vadodara Municipal Corporation's Chief Health Officer said.