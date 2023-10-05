Explained | What Is Driving the Deadly Floods in Sikkim?

Parts of Sikkim were hit with devastating flash floods on Wednesday, 4 October, claiming the lives of over 14 people. Another 102 people are believed to be missing even as search and rescue operations by authorities are underway.

According to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), the extreme flooding was witnessed in at least four districts, namely: Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong, and Namchi. One of the state's largest hydroelectric project was also severely damaged due to the flash floods.