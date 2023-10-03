ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR After 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Nepal

Tremors have been felt across north India following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other cities across north India on Tuesday, 3 October, after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Nepal. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Nepal," the National Centre for Seismology said.

Apart from the national capital, tremors are said to have been felt in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Amroha, and Hapur.

