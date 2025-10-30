Debt, Despair, and a Sunken Ship: How MSC Elsa 3 Broke Kerala’s Coastal Backbone

Five months on, fishermen in Kerala who suffered damages by debris from the capsized Else 3 cargo ship remain uncompensated. A deep dive into Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) shows that the world’s largest container shipping company has a history of accidents and was once fined for illegally dumping bilge waste into the Atlantic Ocean. Help us bring more environmental injustices to light. Become a member.

For 44-year-old artisanal fisherman Denson Joseph from Pulluvila in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, the months between June and October are the most profitable. During this period, the Arabian Sea yields large shoals of sardines that fetch him a good income.

But, on 24 May, right before the season commenced this year, MSC Elsa 3 en route from Vizhinjam Port to Kochi, carrying 643 containers, capsized 14.6 nautical miles from the coast.

The shipwreck marked one of Kerala’s largest maritime disasters as the containers carrying hazardous cargo such as calcium carbide and tonnes of furnace oil leaked into the waters. It was also the first time that India’s shores witnessed plastic pellet pollution of such a large magnitude.