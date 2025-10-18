From Submarines to Supply Chains: India, Australia Forge Stronger Security Ties

India’s defence diplomacy reached a new high this last week as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on a landmark visit to Australia, a move that underscored New Delhi’s growing commitment to building resilient, future-ready partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

The visit came at a time of heightened regional uncertainty, with both nations recognising the urgency to consolidate security mechanisms, diversify supply chains, and strengthen operational convergence across air, land, and maritime domains.

At the inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, the emphasis was clear: this was no routine interaction but a bold step towards forging a strategic framework rooted in regular institutional dialogues and collaborative initiatives. From signing key agreements on submarine rescue and information sharing to mapping a joint maritime security roadmap, the outcomes highlighted a shared resolve to pivot from transactional engagement to genuine long-term partnership.