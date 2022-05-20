Karnataka CM Visits Waterlogged Areas in Bengaluru; Thunderstorms Likely in City

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, 20 May, visited several areas in Bengaluru marred by waterlogging after heavy rainfall over the past several days. The city is likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, with light to moderate spells of rain, the Meteorological Centre in Palace Road, Bengaluru, said.

The Meteorological Centre added that gusty winds (at a speed of 30-40 kmph) are also likely to affect Uttara Kannada, Belgaum, Bagalkote, and Shivamogga districts.