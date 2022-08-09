Inflation Reduction Act Explained: The Largest US Climate Investment in History

After 18 long months of negotiations, the Democrats are now a step closer to passing their Climate Change Bill. The bill has been sent forth to the House of Representatives, where the Democrats hold a majority. It is expected that the bill will be passed as soon as next week.

The bill will direct $369 B toward clean energy and put the US economy on track to cut emissions 40 percent or more by 2030. This would be the largest US climate investment in history.

The Climate Change Bill, a part of a much larger package called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes a budget for Climate Action, Tax, and Healthcare. The Act tackles multiple goal of the Democrats, including countering the effects of climate change, lowering the cost of medicine, and transforming parts of the tax code in hopes of making it more equitable.