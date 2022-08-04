US President Biden Signs New Executive Order To Ensure Access To Abortion

United States President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday, 3 August, to enable women in the country to access abortion after the US Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion earlier in the summer.

The Executive Order will help women to travel out of state in order to receive abortions. It will also ensure that health care providers can follow the federal law so that women can get timely care, Biden said.

According to the US President, the order advances research and data collection "to evaluate the impact that this reproductive health crisis is having on maternal health and other health conditions and outcomes."