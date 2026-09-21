If India Is Spending Crores on Its Cities, Nature Must Count as Infrastructure

Indian cities have a familiar response to flooding, heat and water stress—build more. Bigger drains, higher embankments, longer pipelines and more concrete infrastructure are often treated as the default answer.

But India is now at a moment when that instinct must be reconsidered.

The Union government’s Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund, operationalised in April 2026, is intended to catalyse about Rs 4 lakh crore of urban investment over five years.

Central assistance can cover 25 percent of project cost, while at least 50 percent is expected from market sources. Its ambition is to create resilient, productive, inclusive and climate-responsive cities.