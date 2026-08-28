A Hornbill Named 'Mausi' and the Strange New Lives of Urban Birds in Delhi

In the early days of the WWF programme, birders were unsure whether the Oriental Pied Hornbill was simply feeding the chicks to fatten them up before eventually eating them.

The suspicion stemmed from a previous incident recorded along the Sirhind Canal in Punjab in 2021, where a pied hornbill first fed Indian Grey Hornbill chicks and later ate them.

At Lodhi Garden, however, the Oriental Pied Hornbill fed on eggs, insects and berries from banyan, peepal and other trees.

Finding food inside the sprawling, manicured Lodhi Garden is relatively easy. But the urban park is also home to several species of city birds, including Rose-ringed Parakeets, Black-rumped Flameback Woodpeckers, Common Mynas, Indian Spot-billed Ducks, Rock Pigeons, and tiny Jungle Babblers, many of which feed on berries.

So, despite the abundance of food, competition persists, and omnivorous birds have an advantage.

Nikhil Devasar, senior wildlife photographer, conservationist and founder of Delhibird Foundation, who has spent long hours photographing the pied hornbill at Lodhi Garden after it suddenly appeared in May this year, tells The Quint that since then, it has remained inside Lodhi Garden, with no instances of it eating the grey hornbill chicks.

“Birds inside cities have limited space to compete for nesting sites and food. They still survive and try to adapt, but their populations continue to decline," says Mayuri Jani, who works with migratory birds in Kutch, Gujarat.