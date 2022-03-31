Concerning Groundwater Situation: Borewells Around Narmada Are Drying Up

Apart from Patel, thousands of farmer families in Madhya Pradesh are facing the problem of depleting groundwater level. In the year 2019, more than 600 tube wells in the district stopped working. Almost every year, more borewells dry up.

In Pipariya’s Bankhedi village alone 400 borewells have dried up. Bankhedi is placed as semi-critical category in the Ground Water Resource Assessment 2020. That is, 70 to 90 percent of groundwater is exploited here.

Baba Mayaram, a writer who undertakes researches on agriculture and rivers in the area, explains the reason for the exploitation of groundwater, saying, “Every year the water level goes further down and people increase the depth of the bore in search of water. Most of the water is extracted from the earth for irrigation, drinking water and factories,” he said.

According to the 2020 report of Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the exploitation of groundwater increased in 2020 as compared to 2017.