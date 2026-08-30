Nepal Flash Flood Disaster: The Himalayan Crisis India and China Must Address

On 28 August, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry declined offers of foreign rescue help, saying, “our agencies are doing it.” That decision, deemed controversial given that 540 foreigners were missing, reflected a new confidence in Nepal’s national capacity, carefully built up over the last decade.

However, Nepal has since requested specialised foreign technical equipment that India and China have provided.

But two things have not changed since 2015, and both were revealed on 8 July 2025 and again now.

First, the absence of sustained, trans-boundary cryosphere data.

The Lhende catchment is transnational by definition, and there is no robust regional data sharing.

Instead, data sharing remains transactional. India and China both suspend hydrological data when relations sour, as they did after Doklam in 2017 and Galwan in 2020.

Alas, the cost is paid by Nepal's local residents, tourists and pilgrims.