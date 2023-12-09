Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Infographic | The Big Question at COP28: Is It Time To Phase Out Fossil Fuels?

Fossil fuels, like coal, oil, and gas, produce carbon dioxide when burned, and cause global climate change.

Garima SadhwaniVibhushita Singh
Published
Photos
2 min read
Infographic | The Big Question at COP28: Is It Time To Phase Out Fossil Fuels?
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

At COP28, a crucial challenge faces world leaders: to phase out fossil fuels or not?

Fossil fuels, like coal, oil, and gas, have been used to produce energy ever since the industrial revolution. But they also emit carbon dioxide when burned.

In 2023, carbon dioxide emissions are expected to hit an all-time high of 36.8 billion metric tonnes. This would be a 1.1 percent increase from 2022.

If the over 200 countries attending COP28 do decide to adopt the draft resolution for phasing out fossil fuels, it would pave the way for a quicker transition to renewable sources of energy.

The Quint looks at data on fossil fuel consumption and what lies ahead.

Also Read

COP28: Activating Loss & Damage Fund Is Just a Small Step Towards a Larger Cause

COP28: Activating Loss & Damage Fund Is Just a Small Step Towards a Larger Cause
Also Read

1.5° Celsius Threshold Breached on 86 Days: Why This Matters More Than You Think

1.5° Celsius Threshold Breached on 86 Days: Why This Matters More Than You Think

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Climate Change   Cop   climate summit 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×