Bangladesh Youth Delegate Puts Human Face on Adaptation Finance at COP30

In 2024, southeast Bangladesh saw one of the country's worst floods in living memory. "I was in Noakhali during a rescue and relief mission, and I broke my arm. It took us nine hours to get me to the nearest hospital. I saw the health system, the roads, and the transportation system fail in front of me,” recalls 29-year-old Shah Rafayat Chowdhury.

“That is why I am here today—I am fighting not only for the experience I went through, but for the experiences of hundreds and thousands of people who are going through this in Bangladesh,” he says about the long hours he's putting in at COP30.

Chowdhury runs Footsteps Bangladesh, an NGO building self-reliant communities facing the brunt of climate change. Far from his home in Dhaka, he's currently representing his country in Belém, Brazil, as one of the youth delegates within Bangladesh's 15-member delegation.