COP29: No Surprise That New Climate Finance Deal Fell Short

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

Developing countries, including India, have declared COP29 a failure, due to the lack of climate leadership from the Global North.

This is no surprise, given that the year was dubbed the ‘finance COP,’ where countries were expected to agree on a New Collective Quantified Goal (NCGC) – a commitment outlining how much the Global North will contribute to the Global South for climate action over the next decade.