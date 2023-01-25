Hours Before BBC Modi Documentary Screening, Jamia Students Detained
Heavy security was deployed around the campus, and students were asked to vacate the premises on Wednesday.
Hours before the screening of BBC's documentary 'India: The Modi Question' at Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia university, heavy security was deployed around the campus and students were asked to vacate the premises on Wednesday, 25 January.
When The Quint visited the campus on Wednesday afternoon, entry to the campus was barred and all the canteens inside it were being shut.
Shaba Manzoor, first-year student, MA Convergent Journalism, told The Quint, “We had our regular class today. We went out for lunch because all the canteens were shut but when we returned the gates were closed too. We were not allowed inside."
The guards at the gate said that, "We have orders from higher authorities to keep the gates shut."
The screening was being organised by Jamia's unit of Students' Federation of India (SFI) at 6 pm. The unit alleged that some members were detained.
As per ANI, at least seven students have been detained by the Delhi police for allegedly "creating a ruckus outside JMI over the screening of the BBC documentary."
Shaba Manzoor added on Wednesday, "We tried to negotiate with the guards that our attendance will be affected but they did not listen to us. Our professor is taking the class at the moment with some students attending but we are not able to get in. The guards are just telling us to leave without mentioning a proper reason."
Another student, on condition of anonymity, told The Quint, "This morning, I saw multiple police vans and heavy deployment around Jamia campus -- from police personnel to Border Security Force (BSF) officers. I couldn't enter campus."
He added, "I think it's because of Republic Day as well as the documentary screening inside campus... I don't think the authorities will let the screening take place. Members of SFI were detained in front of me. They told the students that they were taking them to the proctor's office but once they came outside, they were all detained."
A Jamia professor, on condition of anonymity lamented to The Quint, "The documentary must have some valid information, which is why it is not being allowed to be screened. (Narendra) Modi is the Prime Minister of the country and a powerful man across the globe as well, why is he scared? If students want to screen a documentary why is he having a problem with it?"
The professor claimed that Jamia administration is "under the control of the government... Not a single protest can be held without the government interfering through the guidelines. The proctor or the Vice Chancellor immediately alerts the police if a protest is being organised or held. In turn, police has created an environment of fear around Jamia campus."
Power Cut Amid Documentary Screening in JNU
This comes a day after students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alleged that the electricity supply on campus was cut off at the venue where the university's students' union (JNUSU) had scheduled a screening of the contentious BBC documentary.
