Hours Before BBC Modi Documentary Screening, Jamia Students Detained

When The Quint visited the campus on Wednesday afternoon, entry to the campus was barred and all the canteens inside it were being shut.

Shaba Manzoor, first-year student, MA Convergent Journalism, told The Quint, “We had our regular class today. We went out for lunch because all the canteens were shut but when we returned the gates were closed too. We were not allowed inside."

Shaba Manzoor added on Wednesday, "We tried to negotiate with the guards that our attendance will be affected but they did not listen to us. Our professor is taking the class at the moment with some students attending but we are not able to get in. The guards are just telling us to leave without mentioning a proper reason."

The guards at the gate said that, "We have orders from higher authorities to keep the gates shut."