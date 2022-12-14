What Led To India and China's Clash at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh?

On 9 December, Friday, Indian troops clashed with Chinese forces in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian army said. According to sources, at least six Indian troops were injured in the scuffle, and taken to the military hospital in nearby Guwahati.

This is important, because this is the first major incident near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the border between India and China, in over two years.

The last time India and China clashed was in 2020, during the Galwan faceoff, which left 20 Indian troops dead.

According to India: Speaking in Parliament on 13 December, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that around 300 to 400 troops of the Chinese People's Liberation Army crossed the LAC at the border near Yangtse River in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh and entered Indian territory.