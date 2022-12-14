The History of India-China Stand-Offs at Border: Everything You Need To Know

After two years of calm, Indian troops clashed with Chinese troops along the border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, 9 December.

The skirmish, which the Indian army said was "immediatedly disengaged", reportedly left six Indian troops injured, Reuters reported.

In Parliament, India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, said that Indian soldiers had prevented an attempted incursion by the Chinese People's Liberation Army, adding that, while some soldiers were hurt, no soldiers were killed or seriously injured in the clash.

The clash marks the first major escalation between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in over two years, but it isn't the first, and likely won't be the last. Which raises some questions - How many times have India and China clashed at the border? What led to this specific clash? And how has India's relationship with its neighbour to the northeast been so far?

Let's find out.