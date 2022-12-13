Watch | 'No Indian Soldiers Killed': Rajnath Singh on India-China face-off

Singh further added that due to the "timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations."

"As a follow up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border."

Troops from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) clashed with Indian soldiers in awang Sector on 9 December, leading to personnel of both sides sustaining minor injuries.

In its statment, the Indian Ministry of Defence had stated,

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity."