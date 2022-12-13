Watch | 'No Indian Soldiers Killed': Rajnath Singh on India-China face-off

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Talking in parliament about the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, 13 December, that "no Indian troops had been killed" and the issue had been diplomatically taken up with China.
"This matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it," he added.
Singh further added that due to the "timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations."
"As a follow up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border."
Troops from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) clashed with Indian soldiers in awang Sector on 9 December, leading to personnel of both sides sustaining minor injuries.
In its statment, the Indian Ministry of Defence had stated,
"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity."
