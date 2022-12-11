'Didn't Get Expected Results': Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta Resigns From Post

Adesh Gupta stepped down from his position as the chief of the BJP's Delhi unit on Sunday, 11 December.

Aftermath: Gupta’s resignation comes on the heels of his party’s defeat in the recent Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

"The party did not get the expected results in the MCD elections, taking moral responsibility for the defeat, I have resigned from the post of Delhi BJP President," Gupta was quoted as saying by ANI.

The MCD had the BJP at the helm for 15 years.

Yes, but: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party wrested power from the BJP in the 2022 MCD elections.

AAP went well over the majority mark by winning 132 seats

Next in line? Virendra Sachdeva will be acting president of Delhi BJP till a successor has been appointed, the party stated.