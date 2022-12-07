MCD Election Results: Why Muslims Punished AAP in 2 Areas, Gave It a Sweep In 1

Aam Aadmi Party may have won a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections but it seems to have faced a pushback in some areas with a higher concentration of Muslim voters.

There are three main Muslim concentration pockets in Delhi:

Okhla Assembly constituency area in South East Delhi

North East Delhi district

Matia Mahal and Ballimaran Assembly constituency areas in Old Delhi.

The three areas have thrown up diametrically opposite results.