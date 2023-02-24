Three Chennai Rivers Are Dead and Nothing Can Bring Them Back To Life

Why are they labelled dead? Under the national river conservation programme, TNPCB collected samples from the three rivers and tested for 32 parameters. The three waterbodies showed no amount of dissolved oxygen, thus deeming them unfit for any kind of life form.

How polluted are Chennai's rivers? The rate of solids being dissolved each month in these waterbodies is 700 - 5,000 mg per litre. The water is highly contaminated by heavy metals and faecal matter is 70-300 mg per litre.

