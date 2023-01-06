'Contraception Still a Woman's Duty': Why Men in TN Don't Turn Up for Vasectomy

The Tamil Nadu Family Welfare and Health Department devised campaigning strategies in 2022 to bust myths about male sterilisation – vasectomy – but data shows that there has been very little improvement in the numbers.

The state performed 507 operations in 2018-19, which rose to 951 in 2019-2020. However, the numbers dropped to 863 in 2021-2022.

FIT spoke to urologists, gynaecologists, surgeons, and medical officers to understand why Tamil Nadu, a state with one of the best healthcare systems in the country, has not had much success when it comes to men taking the responsibility for family planning.