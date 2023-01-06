'Contraception Still a Woman's Duty': Why Men in TN Don't Turn Up for Vasectomy

A man who undergoes the procedure receives an incentive of Rs 1,100 from the Tamil Nadu government.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
"A man once asked me, 'Why would I, a healthy man, who has made two kids, undergo this surgery? That would make me less of a man,'" says urologist Dr Suvit Jumde, describing a typical conversation with a patient to whom he advised vasectomy.
The Tamil Nadu Family Welfare and Health Department devised campaigning strategies in 2022 to bust myths about male sterilisation – vasectomy – but data shows that there has been very little improvement in the numbers.
The state performed 507 operations in 2018-19, which rose to 951 in 2019-2020. However, the numbers dropped to 863 in 2021-2022.
FIT spoke to urologists, gynaecologists, surgeons, and medical officers to understand why Tamil Nadu, a state with one of the best healthcare systems in the country, has not had much success when it comes to men taking the responsibility for family planning.
Outside every Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) and government hospital in the state, a poster advocating no-scalpel vasectomies (NSV) can be spotted.
A vasectomy is a surgical procedure to make a man sterile. During the procedure, the doctor cuts or blocks the tubes called the vas deferens, which carry the sperm from the testes to the penis. Since the 1980s, the traditional procedure that requires a scalpel to make two small incisions in the scrotum has been replaced by a no-scalpel surgery.
Notably, a vasectomy can be reversed at any time the man desires to have children.
An advertisement in a newspaper explaining no-scalpel vasectomies.
Dr Hemalatha, Chennai City Medical Officer (CMO), said they have been providing this incentive for over five years and have even raised the amount this year. However, they still haven't found many takers.
According to the National Family and Health Survey-5, female sterilisation is the most sought-after family planning method in Tamil Nadu.
Data from the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state shows that in 2020-21, of the 225,834 sterilisations performed in government hospitals in Chennai, only 0.3 percent (689) were male sterilisation procedures, including conventional vasectomy. The remaining 99.6 percent (225,145) were female sterilisations.
She explained that a majority of men who undergo the surgery do so because their spouses are unfit for surgery.
FIT spoke to medical officers in Chennai, Thoothukudi, Trichy, Vellore, Puducherry, and Salem, and they said that in most cases, it is, in fact, the women who don't allow men to undergo NSV. This is because they believe the latter cannot carry out hard work after the procedure.
"Another myth is they think their partner cannot satisfy them during sexual activity – and the man might lose his libido," said Dr Meena.
She told FIT that when a couple visits the hospital for a check-up, they are advised by the doctors about how "safe and harmless" vasectomies are compared to female sterilisations.
Dr Kala, retired director of Government Hospital for Women & Children in Egmore, who also headed family planning campaigns for over five years in the state capital, said:
Chennai City Medical Officer Dr Hemalatha recently launched an initiative, wherein a vehicle travelled across the city raising awareness about vasectomy.
In a bid to get more male volunteers, a few years ago, the state introduced a method wherein health workers were given sterilisation targets every month. "But this didn't work. Because, just to show numbers, men who were over the age of 70 or those who've already been sterilised were brought to the table. However, this method was a success when it came to female sterilisation," she added.
Dr Jumde said that in the past four years of working at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry, he has not performed even a single vasectomy.
Several senior doctors said that while it has been a long struggle to convince men, they ensure that every couple is briefed about the various methods of contraception for safe sex.
Dr Hemalatha pointed out that ever since the pandemic, a majority of couples are registering their desire to have only one child.
"Due to the pandemic, many avoided hospitals for surgeries that weren't absolutely necessary. So, this exposed people to other methods, starting with simple condoms. Many don't want to go for a permanent method of sterilisation, and instead, are opting for temporary methods of contraception," she added.
It is a safe and effective method that can be consumed by women even during breastfeeding. Another popular method is injectables, which are intramuscular hormonal contraceptives for women that provide three months' protection with a single dose.
Dr Meena pointed out that while there is a "basket of choices of contraception," it really is burdening the woman, rather than making family planning a shared responsibility.
