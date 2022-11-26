Bhima Koregaon Case: Scholar & Activist Anand Teltumbde Released on Bail

Scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde on Saturday, 26 November, was released on bail from the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case.

What we know: Teltumbde's release comes a day after the Supreme Court dismissed the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea against the Bombay High Court order granting him bail, on Friday, 25 November. A two-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and including Justice Hima Kohli refused to interfere with the High Court's order but said: