Bhima Koregaon: Anand Teltumbde To Be Released as CJI-led SC Bench Upholds Bail

The Supreme Court on Friday, 25 November, dismissed NIA's plea against the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Anand Teltumbde, in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. The 73-year-old prolific anti-caste writer and activist will now be released on bail.

A two-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and including Justice Hima Kohli refused to interfere with the High Court's order but, however, said:

"Observations of the High Court shall not be treated as conclusive conclusion in all proceedings."

The Bombay High Court had on 18 November granted bail to Teltumbde, who has been in jail since April 2020 on charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

However, the National Investigation agency (NIA) had requested that the operation of the High Court's order be stayed for it to be able to approach the Supreme Court to challenge his bail.

The High Court then gave a go-ahead to the NIA's request and stayed the operation of the bail order for a week.