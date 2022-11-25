Bhima Koregaon: Anand Teltumbde To Be Released as CJI-led SC Bench Upholds Bail

Anand Teltumbde.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Supreme Court on Friday, 25 November, dismissed NIA's plea against the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Anand Teltumbde, in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. The 73-year-old prolific anti-caste writer and activist will now be released on bail.
A two-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and including Justice Hima Kohli refused to interfere with the High Court's order but, however, said:
"Observations of the High Court shall not be treated as conclusive conclusion in all proceedings."
The Bombay High Court had on 18 November granted bail to Teltumbde, who has been in jail since April 2020 on charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
However, the National Investigation agency (NIA) had requested that the operation of the High Court's order be stayed for it to be able to approach the Supreme Court to challenge his bail.
The High Court then gave a go-ahead to the NIA's request and stayed the operation of the bail order for a week.
The 73-year-old is the third accused who was granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court, after co-accused Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj.
While granting bail to Teltubmde, the High Court division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and Milind Jadhav made a prima facie observation that there was no evidence for terrorist activity against him.
During the hearing today, the CJI also asked what his role was in the case.
"What is the specific role to bring UAPA sections into action? The IIT Madras event you alleged is for Dalit mobilisation. Is Dalit mobilisation preparatory act to proscribed activity?" CJI Chandrachud asked.
A special NIA court had rejected his bail plea last year; Teltumbde, challenging the rejection, had then approached the High Court. He had claimed that neither was he present at the Elgar Parishad event on 31 December 2017 nor did he make any provocative speeches.
He had further argued that the NIA had misattributed as a terrorist under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), even though there were no charges of direct violence against him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)