Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail to Scholar & Activist Anand Teltumbde

The Bombay High Court on Friday, 18 November, granted bail to activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde, who has been in jail since April 2020 in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

However, the National Investigation agency (NIA) requested that the operation of the High Court's order be stayed for it to be able to approach the Supreme Court.

The High Court gave a go-ahead to the NIA's request and stayed the operation of the bail order for a week.

The 72-year-old is the third accused who was granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court, after co-accused Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj.