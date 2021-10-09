Maria Ressa & Dmitry Muratov's Nobel is a Win for Press Freedom, Even in India

News that two fiercely independent voices – Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia -- have won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021, has been received with much jubilation among the journalistic fraternity across the globe. It also vindicates the stand of many who are fighting in their own small ways the power and might of the state in their respective countries.

Across the world today there is a sense of loss of freedom to speak one’s mind on issues. This is especially true of countries run by right wing dictators and even democracies that have right-leaning governments such as India.

Never in the past have so many journalists been arrested on unsubstantiated grounds and subjected to the horrendous online trolling that can be the cause of severe mental health stress.