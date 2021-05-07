Illegal, Immoral: Lawyer on Siddique Kappan’s Discharge From AIIMS

Explaining what had happened, Kappan’s lawyer, Wills Mathews, said, “We got to know only close to midnight on the intervening night of 6 and 7 May and not through official channels that Kappan had been discharged. The police are legally bound to tell the family and the lawyer... I reached out to them, but they told me that they cannot help me. All this is happening in a secretive manner for no good reason. Not only secretive, but the most illegal and immoral way. I say illegal because I believe this is against the spirit of the order of the Supreme Court that stated he be moved to AIIMS. It is immoral as she (Raihanath) has been in Delhi since 1 May to meet her husband one way or another. She has visited AIIMS as well, but they kept denying her permission. The least the state has to do is, therefore, inform the wife of the accused of his medical records. This is humiliation by the system.”

Raihanath has been in Delhi for the last seven days. “She has left two of her three children behind; she has left her 90-year-old mother behind... She has come to a city where COVID cases are surging and how; she is desperate to know how her husband is doing,” Mathews said.