Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize 2021

They have bagged the award “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."
Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov on Friday, 8 October, won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021.

They have bagged the award “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

(This is a developing story. It will be updated shortly)

Published: 08 Oct 2021,02:45 PM IST
