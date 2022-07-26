China Has a Crisis Brewing – Will It Be the Final Straw for Global Economy?

The ‘Dragon’ enters an already troubled world: it looks like the China story is going to jolt the global economy like a Bull in a China shop, and no one knows the magnitude of the damage.

Supply-side disruptions and real estate developer defaults have been in the news since last year, but the world has been busy with the Russia-Ukraine war and global inflation. Economists and fund managers have so far been mainly concerned about a recession in the US & Europe and the debt crisis in smaller countries. Well, China may just deliver a nasty shock. Nothing seems to be going right and the troubles are just getting bigger.