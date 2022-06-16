Is Current Market Crash Similar to the 2008 Financial Crisis? Experts Answer

On 21 January, 2008, the Sensex fell by 1408 points to close at 17,605. Lakhs of rupees of investors' money were lost. Even the BSE stopped trading till 2.30 pm due to a technical fault.

Following the crash, several media publications headlined news regarding the event as "Black Monday".

Global markets were crashing at this time as well. In the United States (US), there was a possibility of a recession. Amid interest rates being slashed, there was also immense volatility in commodity markets.

Also, the news of American investment banking firm Lehman Brothers going bankrupt had hurt the economic situation further and sent markets into a downward spiral.